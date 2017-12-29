State police adding patrols, DUI checkpoints for New Year’s

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police are setting up DUI checkpoints and ramping up patrols through New Year’s Day in an effort to cut down on drunken driving.

The agency said it planned to boost enforcement from Friday morning through the end of the holiday weekend.

The Hartford Courant reports that state police made 34 DUI arrests last New Year’s and handed out 705 speeding tickets. The agency reported 276 crashes, which killed three people and injured dozens more.

