Stretch Your Dollar: New Year Freebies

(WTNH) — As the calendar changes to 2018, there are some great freebies to grab this weekend!

On New Years Day, there are free guided hikes at 13 of our state parks. Here are more details.

The American Red Cross needs your help with blood donations. If you choose to give in January at one of the many blood drives scheduled, you’ll get a $5 Dunkin Donuts card.

Get a free slice of cheesecake for every $25 in gift cards you purchase at the Cheesecake Factory.

And more bonuses!

Get a $5 bonus card with a $50 gift card purchase at Burlington Coat Factory. You can redeem in January.

And new year new shoes – get a free $10 off coupon when you sign up for e-mails through DSW’s website.

You can also get a $5 e-bonus when you buy $25 in gift cards at Buffalo Wild Wings. The bonus can be used in January.