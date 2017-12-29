Traffic stop leads to drug and weapons bust in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — What began as a routine traffic stop turned into a large drug and weapons arrest in Bridgeport Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:15 p.m, Troopers noticed a car on Interstate 95 in the Bridgeport area with what they described as a windshield violation. State Police pulled the car over on Lafayette Street in Bridgeport.

According to Connecticut State Police, the Troopers conducting the traffic stop noticed the driver reach under the font seat as they approached. The driver, later identified as 27-year-old Rodney Crawley, of Bridgeport, was removed from the car and patted down.

As a result of the pat down, Troopers discovered Crawley was in possession of a handgun, 148 bags of crack, 11 bags of maijuana, 10 bags of cocaine, and two suboxone strips. He was immediately taken into custody.

State Police say a backpack found in Crawley’s car contained a second handgun, 55 shotgun shells, 199 bullets, a silencer, four gun magazines.

Crawley was charged with multiple offenses, including possession of narcotics, carrying a pistol without a permit, and criminal possession of a pistol or revolver. He was held on a $300,000 bond.

Crawley is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Friday.