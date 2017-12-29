Trump says he thinks Mueller ‘will be fair’

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — In an impromptu interview with The New York Times Thursday at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, President Donald Trump said he thinks special counsel Robert Mueller is “going to be fair” with respect to Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election last year and alleged ties between Trump campaign associates and Russia.

Trump said “everybody knows” his people did not collude with Russians, insisting the “real stories” involve Democrats and their relationship with Russians during the campaign. Trump also told the Times he wasn’t worried about the uncertainty concerning when the Mueller investigation might be concluded.

Of the Mueller probe, he said it makes America “look very bad, and it puts the country in a very bad position.”

“So the sooner it’s worked out, the better it is for the country.”

