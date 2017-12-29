Trump says he thinks Mueller ‘will be fair’

Mary Jude Smith cheers for President Donald Trump as his motorcade passes by on Southern Blvd. enroute to his Mar-a-Lago estate from Trump International Golf Club, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Greg Lovett/Palm Beach Post via AP)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — In an impromptu interview with The New York Times Thursday at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, President Donald Trump said he thinks special counsel Robert Mueller is “going to be fair” with respect to Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election last year and alleged ties between Trump campaign associates and Russia.

Trump said “everybody knows” his people did not collude with Russians, insisting the “real stories” involve Democrats and their relationship with Russians during the campaign. Trump also told the Times he wasn’t worried about the uncertainty concerning when the Mueller investigation might be concluded.

Of the Mueller probe, he said it makes America “look very bad, and it puts the country in a very bad position.”

“So the sooner it’s worked out, the better it is for the country.”

