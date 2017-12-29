Using ear seeds as an alternative to acupunture

(WTNH) — If you are looking to gain serenity or lose weight in the New Year, the answer may be in your ear! On-the-go alternatives to acupuncture called ear seeds are all the rave right now. Co-founder and Licensed Acupuncturist at Connecticut Family Acupuncture explains how they work.

Tell us about Connecticut Family Acupuncture.

Connecticut Family Acupuncture is a family practice owned by Matt Maneggia and his wife Jill Kleiber.

The company specializes in acupuncture and naturopathic medicine.

We just celebrated our 10th anniversary of CT Family Acupuncture and we have offices in West Hartford and Bolton.

I am a licensed acupuncturist currently furthering my studies at UBAI to earn my Doctorate in Traditional Chinese Medicine (DTCM) focusing on Integrative care and pain management.

What are the benefits of acupuncture?

When performed by a competent, highly-trained licensed acupuncturist, acupuncture is one of the safest forms of medicine available.

It’s not as mysterious as some people make it out to be, basically it does 2 things: (1) causes your body to produce a lot of anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving substances (2) opens up blood flow to deliver those substances where they need to go

More and more research is coming out proving how well acupuncture works for all sorts of issues and every week we get more and more referrals from doctors.

What conditions can be treated with acupuncture?

At Connecticut Family Acupuncture, we use it to treat: Chronic pain Women’s health issues- infertility, menopause symptoms Anxiety and depression Allergies Headaches Fibromyalgia stress

As you mentioned, we also offer ear seeds for on-the-go treatment and as an alternative to traditional acupuncture.

Can you tell us more about ear seeds?

Ear seeds are tiny black Vaccaria seeds adhered to the outside of the ear with tan or clear tape.

Just as acupuncture needles target specific points on the body, ear seeds are placed at different areas of the ear to help regulate the body’s internal processes and functions.

Acupuncture ear seeds are part of a larger practice called auriculotherapy, which utilizes the theory that the ear is a complex microsystem with each point corresponding to an organ or area of the body. The therapy stimulates these points to alleviate certain conditions and promotes circulation and

It’s used for conditions such as pain, mood disorders, obesity and addiction.

Even celebrities are using them to treat anxiety, depression, eyes and vision, focus and memory, insomnia, back pain, stress, and to help them lose weight and stop smoking.

Because the treatment is non-invasive, patients can apply them regularly at home by themselves.

Once it’s attached, gently pressing on the seed directly stimulates the central nervous system to relieve stress and pain.

How does acupuncture help with stress?

Stress is one of the most common underlying factors leading to a myriad of health disorders.

Stress releases cortisol into the body which, if it’s chronically at high levels, causes inflammation.

Here again, acupuncture’s anti-inflammatory effect comes into play.

And acupuncture has such a powerful effect on the body’s feel-good chemicals like dopamine, serotonin and endorphins that almost every patient feels significant stress relief – even if we are working on something seemingly completely different – like ankle pain.

For more information, visit: www.ctfamilyacupuncture.com