2 arrested in New London drug bust

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A drug bust in New London has led to charges against two men.

According to police, officials were on patrol on Friday afternoon in the area of Ocean Avenue and School Street.

While in the area, officers arrested 22-year-old Divon Green and 26-year-old Christopher Elhayek.

Police say they located and seized an unspecified amount of heroin packaged for street-level sales and $281 in cash while making the arrests.

The two are facing a number of charges, including Possession of Narcotics and Tampering with Evidence.