Burst water pipe prompts movie theater evacuation in Plainville

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A movie theater in Plainville has been evacuated on Saturday afternoon due to a burst water pipe.

Fire crews say the pipe burst around 2 p.m. at the AMC Plainville 20 movie theater on New Britain Avenue.

Firefighters remain on the scene at this time.

Officials did not say how long it would take for repairs to be made.

No injuries in relation to the incident have been reported.

