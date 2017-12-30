Celebs line up for ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

(WTNH) — We’re gearing up for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”

This will be the 46th anniversary of the nation’s biggest celebration of the year.

Starting at 8 p.m. right here on News 8, there will be special performances and reports on New Year’s celebrations all around the world.

Of course, Ryan Seacrest will lead the countdown to midnight from Times Square in New York City alongside comedienne Jenny McCarthy.

They say they’re prepared for those freezing temperatures.

“I think we’ll have extra layers and I will probably have a notepad so if I can’t speak I can write,” joked Seacrest. “And I am not cheating on Donny, I’m just staying warm with Ryan this year,” joked McCarthy. “It’s so cold.”

Some of the performers will include Camila Cabello, Sugarland and Nick Jonas.