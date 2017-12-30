Celebs line up for ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

WTNH.com staff Published:

(WTNH) — We’re gearing up for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”

This will be the 46th anniversary of the nation’s biggest celebration of the year.

Starting at 8 p.m. right here on News 8, there will be special performances and reports on New Year’s celebrations all around the world.

Related Content: Carey returns to ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Of course, Ryan Seacrest will lead the countdown to midnight from Times Square in New York City alongside comedienne Jenny McCarthy.

They say they’re prepared for those freezing temperatures.

“I think we’ll have extra layers and I will probably have a notepad so if I can’t speak I can write,” joked Seacrest. “And I am not cheating on Donny, I’m just staying warm with Ryan this year,” joked McCarthy. “It’s so cold.”

Some of the performers will include Camila Cabello, Sugarland and Nick Jonas.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s