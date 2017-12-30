Connecticut police stepping up patrols for holiday weekend

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police are stepping up patrols throughout New Year’s Weekend.

Police say additional troopers will be on hand until 11:59 p.m. on Monday. Police will be on the lookout for impaired drivers and working to reduce the number of crashes and accidents.

Police say they investigated more than 100 accidents between 12:01 a.m. on Friday and 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, including one fatal crash on Route 8 in Trumbull.

Police made 12 arrests for driving under the influence and handed out nearly 270 speeding violations.