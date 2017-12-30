Connecticut releases $15 million for transit development

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut is releasing $15 million to help fund projects across the state that are considered to be transit-oriented development.

The money comes from the state’s Responsible Growth and Transit-Oriented Development Grant Program, a competitive grant initiative that’s administered by the state’s Office of Policy and Management.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says transportation “isn’t just about cars, trains and buses,” but also about “building vibrant communities and continuing to make Connecticut an attractive place to live, visit and do business.”

Ten communities and the southeast region are receiving funds.

Berlin is being awarded $536,884 to purchase property near a train station that will ultimately be redeveloped. The city of New Britain is set to receive nearly $2 million to continue redeveloping the business district adjacent to the downtown CTfasttrack station.

