Serious crash closes Route 3 southbound in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 3 southbound in Glastonbury is closed following a serious car accident Saturday evening.

State police say troopers responded at 8:20 p.m. to Route 3 southbound for a one car crash. They say one person was transported to Hartford Hospital with a life-threatening injury.

Authorities say Route 3 southbound is closed at Main Street near Home Depot.

There is no word on the cause of this crash.

State police are asking drivers in the area to seek an alternate route.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.