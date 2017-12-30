Crash involving wrong way driver leads to serious injuries

File photo of Berlin Police

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Berlin Police Department is currently investigating an accident that occurred at 3:07 a.m. Saturday morning. The crash involved a wrong way driver heading north in the southbound lanes of the Berlin Turnpike.

Three people were transported to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries.

The Berlin Turnpike is closed southbound at Middletown Rd. across from Sage Park.

Berlin Police ask if you have any information on the situation to please call 860-828-7080 with information.

