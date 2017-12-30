Crashes amid fresh snowfall snarl traffic in Michigan

By Published:

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A police chief says only three people had minor injuries in a chain-reaction crash involving about 40 vehicles on a snowy southwestern Michigan highway.

The Friday afternoon pileup on U.S. 31 near Muskegon included several vehicles sliding into each other and others going off the roadway. Muskegon Township Police Chief David Wypa says he was surprised so few injuries from the crashes that started with one vehicle spinning out.

Related Content: Bundle up: Bitter cold weather takes hold of northern US

Fresh snowfall snarled traffic in much of Michigan, including semitrailer crashes that temporarily closed U.S. 131 between Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for areas in the Upper Peninsula, with up to 15 inches of lake-effect snow.

The weather service says Muskegon had more than 9 inches of fresh snow on Friday.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s