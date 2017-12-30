Don’t procrastinate: Things couples often plan last-minute for their wedding day

NEW HAVEN, Conn.- All too often couples who are planning their spring or summer weddings put certain things on the back burner. That’s why Creative Concepts by Lisa, Lisa Antonechia, stopped by the News 8 studios to explain what you should take care of right away.

She says with the cold temperatures and snow it’s a perfect time to plan out the ceremony, choose songs, and even map out the seating chart.

Don’t forget the post-Christmas sales are also a great time to get bridesmaids and groomsmen gifts on sale.

