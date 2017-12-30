Fancy hairstyles for New Year’s Eve celebrations

(WTNH) – If you need hairstyle ideas for your New Year’s Eve celebrations, we have some tips for you!

Vanessa Silverio from Supercuts stopped by the News 8 studios to share some fun and trendy hairstyles.

Q: DO YOU GET A LOT OF PEOPLE COMING INTO THE SALON ASKING FOR NEW YEAR’S EVE HAIRSTYLES?

We get a ton of questions about party styles!

A lot of women actually come into the salon on New Year’s Eve and we’ll do a blowout or updo for them. That way, they can focus on other parts of getting ready!

Q: TELL US ABOUT THIS FIRST LOOK.

An updo is always classy and the details make this one stand out. You will also have no trouble looking great until well past midnight.

We braided the hair in the front and wrapped it around to the curls in back.

We did tighter curls with a curling iron, and simply pinned them down.

To make curls last longer, curl the hair and then let the curls fully cool before you start working with them.

Use a good setting spray to keep everything in place.

Q: WHAT ABOUT FOR WOMEN WITH SHORTER HAIR?

Tiffany has this great A-line bob.

We’re getting a lot of requests for this haircut at Supercuts right now!

After using a volumizing spray on her damp hair, we blow dried it with a round brush, pulling the strands up to give them some extra lift.

Next, we wanted to highlight her great texture. Using a straightener, we pull the hair through, like you’re curling ribbon. This creates a soft wave.

Tousle the waves a bit and use a texturizing spray. Now she has a fun, playful look!

Q: NEXT, THIS IS A REALLY POPULAR TREND AND A LOT OF FUN!

This look is all about the sparkle.

The hair itself is pretty simple, we curled the hair to give it a nice wave.

Then, you add the bling, like glitter spray.

It’s not going to completely coat or change the color of your hair. But, as you spray it on the curls it’s going to add that nice little bit of sparkle.

It looks great like this and really shines if you’re under the lights.

You could really add this glitter spray to just about any look. It’s a really easy way to have some fun with your hair.

Finally, we used a diamond headband to bring the whole look together.