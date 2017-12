BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews in Berlin were called to a blaze at a motel on Saturday morning.

Officials say the fire took place at the Mount Royal Inn located off of the Berlin Turnpike.

According to the Berlin Fire Department, there have been no reported injuries at this time.

Crews are continuing to work on controlled hot spots.

The fire has also closed one lane in the northbound direction of the Berlin Turnpike.

