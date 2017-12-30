Fluffy Light Snow to Brutal Cold

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone:

Friend me on Facebook by searching: Meteorologist Kevin Arnone. Or tweet with me using the handle: @Kevin_Arnone. You can even follow me on Instagram, just search MeteorologistKevinArnone

2017 is sure ending with some very cold weather but 2018 will start even colder. Before that happens we’ll be dealing with a small disturbance that will cause for some slippery conditions this morning into the afternoon/evening. Most if not all of Connecticut woke up with temperatures in the single digits. Flurries will eventually turn into light snow through the morning hours and roads will be coated up rather quickly. If you’re not a fan of the snow the good news is that most of the moisture from this event does stay to our south. Parts of New Jersey and Long Island may see up to 4 or 5 inches!

Here in Connecticut we are expecting a bit less. Snow will accumulate thought the afternoon. A coating to around 2 inches will do it for this minor event. Best chance to see the 2 inches of snow will be along the shoreline where I can’t rule out a scattered 3 inch total as well. Please let me know how much snow you get by tweeting me or messaging me on facebook!

Snow tapers off around 6 PM and watch for some slippery spots this evening. Are you ready for the cold again? Well, ready or not the wind starts to kick back up tonight and another blast of cold air pushes into the region Sunday/Monday. Tonight lows will get down to the single digits inland and low teens for the shoreline but it will feel like below 0°F at times when you factor in the wind.

Oh, it gets much worse! Sunday afternoon highs will only be in the teens and for your plans Sunday evening, how about wind chill values 0°F to -10°F. By the time the clock strikes midnight, actual temperatures will once again return to the single digits and wind chill values will be -5°F to -15°F. Monday morning it gets even worse. By 9 AM it will feel like -15°F to -25°F across the state with the wind and highs for the afternoon will only be in the low teens. That’s with SUNSHINE!

Thanks for reading and stay warm!

Friend me on Facebook by searching: Meteorologist Kevin Arnone. Or tweet with me using the handle: @Kevin_Arnone. You can even follow me on Instagram, just search MeteorologistKevinArnone