Funding for Connecticut transportation appears uncertain

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The public is being asked to comment on a long-range plan for transportation improvements in Connecticut, but it’s unclear how those proposals will be funded.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has stepped up warnings about the looming insolvency of the state’s main transportation fund and it’s unclear how much money Connecticut can count on from President Donald Trump’s transportation infrastructure plan, which is expected next month.

Meanwhile, Connecticut lawmakers have been reticent to support revenue-generating ideas such as tolls and are facing re-election in 2018.

The Department of Transportation is holding public meetings Jan. 16 to present the draft Connecticut Statewide Long-Range Transportation Plan, which includes about $100 billion worth projects.

The document warns how the state is at a “critical juncture,” with aging roads, bridges and rail lines.

