Mega Millions jackpot grows to over $300 million

(ABC News) — There was no winner in Friday night’s drawing, so the $306 Mega Millions jackpot will continue to grow.

But you can still win the Powerball, with $384 million up for grabs in Saturday night’s drawing.

The jackpots just keep climbing. The potential winnings for Mega Millions is now sitting at $343 million. And as the Powerball fever grows ahead of the next drawing, so does the total, which right now is $384 million.

People are lining up to get their shot at becoming an instant millionaire.

If you happen to be lucky enough to win either jackpot, signing the ticket isn’t always the best first move. Whoever signs the back of the ticket is the individual that has to claim the ticket and the proceeds. So, if aunt Sally wins and she signs the back of the ticket, then aunt Sally’s information will be public record.

Somebody will win. Spend responsibly.