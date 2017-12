NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters battled a house fire in New Haven Saturday evening.

According to authorities, the fire started in the bedroom of a house on Trumbull Street. They say only one person was home at the time of the fire and got out safe.

The Red Cross was on scene to help the family.

There is no word on the cause of this fire.

