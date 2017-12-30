PD: Bridgeport mother arrested after children left out in the cold

By Published: Updated:
-FILE - Bridgeport Police Cruiser (WTNH / George Roelofsen)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport mother was arrested on Tuesday after police say her children were left outside in frigid temperatures while she was not home.

According to police, around 5 p.m., Nokubonga Mnikathi, 30, was home alone on Fourth Street with her three children when she left them to go to the store.

Officials say while she was out, two of the children left the home and were crying hysterically while out on the front porch. An officer stated the temperature outside was 13°F around the time of the incident. A sanitation worker for the city of Bridgeport discovered the children and brought them inside to a neighbor’s house.

Police say between five and 10 minutes later, the mother’s boyfriend returned to the home with his brother and the children were brought to them. Officials say the mother arrived shortly thereafter.

Authorities arrested Mnikathi and charged her with Risk of Injury to a Minor.

It is not known if the door was left unlocked during the incident.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s