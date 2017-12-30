PD: Bridgeport mother arrested after children left out in the cold

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport mother was arrested on Tuesday after police say her children were left outside in frigid temperatures while she was not home.

According to police, around 5 p.m., Nokubonga Mnikathi, 30, was home alone on Fourth Street with her three children when she left them to go to the store.

Officials say while she was out, two of the children left the home and were crying hysterically while out on the front porch. An officer stated the temperature outside was 13°F around the time of the incident. A sanitation worker for the city of Bridgeport discovered the children and brought them inside to a neighbor’s house.

Police say between five and 10 minutes later, the mother’s boyfriend returned to the home with his brother and the children were brought to them. Officials say the mother arrived shortly thereafter.

Authorities arrested Mnikathi and charged her with Risk of Injury to a Minor.

It is not known if the door was left unlocked during the incident.