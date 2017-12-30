PD: Woman arrested for DUI after attempting to enter Merritt Parkway in wrong direction

Related Coverage Connecticut police stepping up patrols for holiday weekend

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is facing charges after police say she was operating her vehicle in the wrong direction while intoxicated.

According to police, on Friday night, an officer observed a vehicle attempt to enter the exit 41 northbound off ramp on the Merritt Parkway while traveling in the southbound direction.

The officer then pulled up in front of the vehicle and blocked the ramp, preventing the offending vehicle from being struck by vehicles exiting the highway.

Police then directed the vehicle into a nearby commuter lot. After speaking with the driver, officials say a strong odor of alcohol lead to sobriety tests, which the driver subsequently failed.

49-year-old Gina Heckel of Fairfield was then arrested and taken into custody.

She is facing a number of charges, including Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs and Driving the Wrong Way on a Highway.

Heckel was released after posting a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2018.