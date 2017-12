MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are responding to a shooting in Manchester on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Manchester Police Department, a shooting took place at the Bonchon Restaurant located at 1540 Pleasant Valley Road.

Officials say there is no word on the victim’s condition.

It is not known if police have any suspects.

Authorities believe this is an isolated incident.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.