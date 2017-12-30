Portion of Route 42 closed in Bethany after car crashes into pole

BETHANY, Conn. (WTNH) — Commuters in Bethany will be slowed down on Saturday evening after a car crashed into a pole.

According to Connecticut State Police, Route 42 is closed at Route 63 and Route 69 after a collision around 4:15 p.m.

Officials say there have been no injuries reported at this time.

Eversource is currently on the scene assessing the damage.

It is not yet known when the roads will be cleared.

News 8 will update this story with more details as they become available.

