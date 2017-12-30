Putnam man arrested on sexual assault charges

By Published: Updated:

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) – On Thursday around 9:44 p.m. the Putnam Police Department took 29-year-old Shane Siegrist into custody.

He was arrested on the strength of an active arrest warrant issued by Danielson Superior Court.

The warrant was issued in relation to an investigation conducted by Putnam Police for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

Siegrist was charged with Sexual Assault 2nd Degree and Risk of Injury to a Minor. He was presented in Danielson Superior Court on Friday.

He was held on bond set at $150,000.

 

