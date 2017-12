NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A rollover crash in Naugatuck has closed a portion of Route 8 on Saturday morning.

Connecticut State Police say the area near exit 27 is closed following the accident.

Officials say at least one person has minor injuries. Fire crews are also on the scene.

It is not known if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police did not say when they expect the route to reopen.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.