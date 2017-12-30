Snowy Saturday brings parking ban for Connecticut towns

(WTNH) — Most of Connecticut saw accumulating snow on Saturday, and with that came parking bans for some of the state’s towns.

Newington activated a parking ban at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning which will be in effect until further notice.

In Plainfield, a parking ban is set to begin once one inch of snow has fallen. It is expected to remain in effect until the roadways have been cleared.

