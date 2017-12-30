Trumbull car accident leaves one dead

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) – On Friday at 5:30 p.m. Connecticut State Police responded to a fatal motor vehicle accident on Route 8 Southbound, north of Exit 8.

55-year-old William Pollock of Ansonia, was alert and responsive at the scene and was able to remove himself from the car. Police say that within minutes he was unresponsive and was transported by Trumbull EMS to Bridgeport Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In the second car there were two occupants who did not sustain any injuries.

The case remains under investigation.