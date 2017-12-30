Union Station expected to be busy on New Year’s Eve

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Union Station in New Haven is expected to be very busy on Sunday as people head to New York City for New Year’s Eve.

Metro North will have extra trains running on Sunday to accommodate them. However, no alcohol will be allowed on trains from noon Sunday to noon on Monday.

Though New Year’s Eve is a fun night in New York, this year it’s going to be very cold. People will be spending many hours outside, so it’s important to dress in layers. Experts recommend wearing gloves instead of mittens. Many who are going to New York for the first time underestimate how much time they’ll have to be outside.

“[I’ll be] just bundling up probably, wearing a warm coat,” said Alex Pascal, who was at Union Station on Saturday night.