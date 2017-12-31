29th annual First Night held in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One of the big New Year’s Eve celebrations in Connecticut was held in Hartford. Those who attended had to deal with the Arctic blast of air.

First Night Hartford is a celebration of the end of 2017 and the start of 2018. The 29th annual First Night was a very cold night. The frigid weather didn’t freeze some people’s enthusiasm, however.

“All of us are just so excited to be here. It is very cold, but kudos to everyone for coming out to such a fun time,” said Gabi Sturgeon of Granby. “I love this event so much.”

Organizers made sure everyone stayed warm. There were fire pits outside. Many of the activities, including live music, were indoors. Families came to listen and to warm up.

“[We’re] trying to move, move from one indoor establishment to the next as fast as we can,” said Enzo DiBenedetto of Berlin.

Hot chocolate was another reason why families went inside. Organizers usually expect thousands of people, but they say despite the cold they were happy with this year’s turnout.

“I love seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces and they’re just happy to be here in Hartford, exploring Hartford,” said Nicole Glander, Event Manager of First Night Hartford.

Families did brave the cold to see the fireworks. There were shows at 6 p.m. and at midnight. Many ring in the New Year at First Night every year.

“Just the spirit, the energy, it’s a lot of fun,” said Lisa Morant of Berlin. “It’s just a good way to spend New Year’s.”