Atlantic Broad Band customers could lose News 8

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:

(WTNH)–Attention Atlantic Broad Band subscribers. Our contract with Atlantic Broad Band for the carriage of WTNH Chanel 8 expires on December 31.

Based on the current status of our negotiations with Atlantic Broad Band, we do not believe that Atlantic Broad Band will be carrying WTNH Channel 8 after December 31.

Don’t miss out on a minute of your favorite shows like Good Morning Connecticut, Good Morning America, Judge Judy, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, The Bachelor, The Good Doctor and more. If you want to keep WTNH Ch. 8 programming, contact DirecTV or DISH to switch your provider.

Atlantic Broadband can be reached at (888) 536-9600.

