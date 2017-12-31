Boil water notice issued for Griswold customers

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH)–Connecticut Water has issued a boil water notice for 125 customers in Griswold. Customers of the Bay Mountain water system are affected after an equipment issue caused a complete loss of water pressure in the water system.

Customers on Bay Mountain Drive, Juniper Lane, Old Shetucket Turnpike, Rixtown Road, and Youngs Road are affected.

Officials said customers should boil teir tap water before consuming until water samples collected from the system after service was restored confirm the water is safe to drink.

Affected customers are being notified directly via door notices, phone, email and text messages.

