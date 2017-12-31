Capitol Report: Connecticut towns see money for transit development

Related Coverage Connecticut releases $15 million for transit development

(WTNH) — The final week of December was a relatively quiet one in terms of Connecticut politics.

On Wednesday, Governor Dannel Malloy announced that the state is giving 10 towns nearly five and a half million dollars for transited-oriented development.

Basically, this money will be used to spur development along the soon-to-be complete Hartford Rail Line and the CT Fast Track bus line.

Governor Malloy also used the opportunity to make another pitch to lawmakers to increase transportation funding in the next state budget.

Watch the video above for more.