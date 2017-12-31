Capitol Report: Whalers plates and leftover political thoughts

Related Coverage Connecticut hockey fans can now get a Whalers license plate

(WTNH) — UConn basketball recognized their most famous fan with “Big Red Appreciation Day.”

Big Red, whose real name is Tom Emery, has been leading the UConn cheer since the late 80’s.

Also, strike up the Brass Bonanza!

Related Content: Connecticut hockey fans can now get a Whalers license plate

In 2018, Connecticut drivers can get an official state-issued Hartford Whalers license plate.

The Whalers may be gone, but they will never be forgotten.

Watch the video above for more on this and on other leftovers political thoughts from 2017.