Car crashes into pole in Tolland

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — A road in Tolland was closed for a period time after a car crashed into a pole Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, the Tolland Fire Department responded to the scene of a car-versus-pole accident at 3:36 p.m. They say the accident happened in the intersection of Peter Green Road and Burbank Road.

Officials say they closed Peter Green Road between Burbank Road and Kozley Road until the power company arrived.

Authorities say Peter Green Road has since been reopened. They say the pole has been stabilized for the night, however it will need to be replaced next week.

There is no word on the cause of this crash.

 

 

 

