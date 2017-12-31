Child pornography minimum sentencing laws under review

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials are drafting proposed changes to the state’s child pornography laws that would drop mandatory minimum prison sentences in some cases involving defendants with mental health or developmental disabilities.

Former state public defender Thomas Ullmann says the potential revisions are the result of frustration by judges, prosecutors and defense lawyers with the strictness of current laws.

The state’s pornography charges are all felonies that include mandatory minimum prison sentences of one to five years. Defense lawyers say people with autism, for example, may not understand that what they’re downloading to their computer is illegal.

Ullmann is part of a working group of the state Sentencing Commission that is aiming within the next few months to draft proposed legislation that would allow suspended prison sentences in some child porn cases.