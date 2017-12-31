Cold temperatures not stopping some from enjoying New Year’s in NYC

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–It’s been a busy day at Union Station, with people heading to New York City to watch the ball drop. Metro North has been running additional trains to accommodate for the number of people heading to Times Square.

The cold temperatures were not enough to deter many from enjoying New Year’s Eve in the city.

“I’m going to Times Square for the full holiday feeling, the people, the rush, I feel like that’s the place where everyone comes together,” said Michael from Manchester.

“I mean, you can see my ankles are showing but I feel cozy,” said Myel Ristenbatt from Michigan.

No alcohol is allowed on Metro North trains until noon on Monday.

Related Content: What to do for New Year’s Eve in Connecticut 2018

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s