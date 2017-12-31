Cold temperatures not stopping some from enjoying New Year’s in NYC

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–It’s been a busy day at Union Station, with people heading to New York City to watch the ball drop. Metro North has been running additional trains to accommodate for the number of people heading to Times Square.

The cold temperatures were not enough to deter many from enjoying New Year’s Eve in the city.

“I’m going to Times Square for the full holiday feeling, the people, the rush, I feel like that’s the place where everyone comes together,” said Michael from Manchester.

“I mean, you can see my ankles are showing but I feel cozy,” said Myel Ristenbatt from Michigan.

No alcohol is allowed on Metro North trains until noon on Monday.

