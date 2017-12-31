Crews on scene of water main break in Berlin

Related Coverage Crews battle elements to repair water main breaks

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH)–Crews are on the scene of a water main break in Berlin. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Glen Street and Robindale Drive, near Kensington Congregational Church. Original reports were that a fire hydrant burst, but it turned out to be a burst water main.

Officials said the burst affected around a one-mile radius.

Repair crews are currently on the scene working to fix the problem.

There was no timetable as to when the break would be repaired.

