Crews on scene of water main break in Berlin

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH)–Crews are on the scene of a water main break in Berlin. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Glen Street and Robindale Drive, near Kensington Congregational Church. Original reports were that a fire hydrant burst, but it turned out to be a burst water main.

Officials said the burst affected around a one-mile radius.

Repair crews are currently on the scene working to fix the problem.

There was no timetable as to when the break would be repaired.

News 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.

