Man attacked inside Macy’s in Trumbull mall

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH)–Police are searching for two suspects who attacked a man inside a Macy’s Department store on Sunday. Police were sent to the Macy’s at the Westfield Mall in Trumbull after reports of a fight around 3 p.m.

Police said a 21-year-old man was followed by two other men into the Macy’s. They approached him, and began assaulting him. A display case was knocked over as the scrum ensued. The victim was able to run away, and suffered minor injuries.

The suspects responsible for the assault have not yet been identified by police. There were no weapons reported to have been displayed or used by the suspects, according to police.