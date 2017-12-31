Meriden pet foster organization in need of donations

Related Coverage Cat rescued from bitter cold in Portland

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A pet foster organization is asking for your help so they can continue to provide great care for their animals. New Beginnings and Forever Homes in Meriden is in need of donations. Money of course, goes a long way, but they can also use old blankets or towels, among other items.

“We’re in need of supplies, food, kitty litter. We are on Target.com, Walmart.com, we have a wish list, and you can purchase things there, and they’re sent to our station and sent out to foster homes from there,” said Wendy Schappert.

All donations are tax deductible.

You can find out more about New Beginnings and Forever Homes on their Facebook page.