New Haven mayor Toni Harp to be sworn in Monday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–New Haven mayor Toni Harp is set to start off the new year in a big way. Harp, along with dozens of other elected officials will be sworn in on Monday, New Year’s Day, at the city’s inauguration ceremony.

The event is scheduled to start at noon at Hill Regional Career High School. The public is welcome to attend, and no ticket is required.

This will be Mayor Harp’s third term in office. She won re-election by an 8-to-1 margin over Marcus Paca back in November.

