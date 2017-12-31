Pedestrian struck by car in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was struck by a car in Branford Sunday night.

According to the Branford Fire Department, crews responded to the scene of a pedestrian struck on Leetes Island Road. Authorities say the accident happened in front of the 56 Diner.

Officials say a male was attempting to cross Leetes Island Road when he was struck by a vehicle. They say he was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for evaluation of minor injuries.

Fire officials say the driver was not injured.

At this time the Branford Police Department is investigating the accident.