Police replace Christmas gifts for family robbed by a Grinch

CHESHIRE, Conn. (AP) — Police and community members in Connecticut have banded together to replace a family’s gifts stolen by a Grinch on Christmas Day.

Cheshire officers collected donated presents for the Maher family and delivered more than 100 gifts to them Saturday aboard emergency vehicles with lights and sirens blaring.

The Republican-American reports the family spent Christmas Day with relatives in Waterbury and had loaded their car with presents when someone stole their vehicle. The car had most of the presents for Tracey and David Maher’s three sons, ages 8, 6 and 4. No arrests have been announced.

The Cheshire Police Benevolent Association led the gift donation effort. So many presents came in that officers ended the collection early and will donate extra gifts to local organizations.

