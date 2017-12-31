Second-alarm fire breaks out at retired firefighter’s Danbury home

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–Firefighters battled a second-alarm fire at a retired firefighter’s home in Danbury on Sunday.

The fire broke out at around 5 p.m. at a home on 12 Fleetwood Drive. It caused heavy damage from the lower level to the roof of the Cape Cod-style home. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, as the two occupants got out safely.

Firefighters had problems with hydrants being frozen, but were able to find one that was operable. Conditions did not make things easy, of course.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

