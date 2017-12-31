Setting realistic resolutions for 2018

By Published:

NEW HAVEN Conn. (WTNH) – New Year’s resolutions are tough to keep, but many of us will go into 2018 with a plan. One of the most popular New Year’s resolutions is to get healthier. That’s why we brought in fitness expert Shana Schnieder from Fitstyle by Shana. She joined us on Good Morning Connecticut with some tips for setting realistic fitness goals in the new year.

She says instead of setting lofty goals like losing 20 lbs, commit to lifestyle changes like standing more. She says fitness doesn’t always have to happen at the gym. So, she recommends doing the exercises you enjoying like going for a walk with a friend.

For more advice you can watch the video above
or head to her website: https://www.fitstylebyshana.com/

 

