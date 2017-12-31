Sharp increase in flu activity last week, according to CDC

(WTNH)–Flu season is in full swing across the United States. The Centers for Disease Control are reporting a sharp increase in influenza activity in the past week. Forty-nine states and Puerto Rico are now reporting widespread or regional flu activity.

Nationwide, 12 children have died from the flu. 2,400 others had to be hospitalized. As of mid-December, three people over the age of 65 died from the flu in Connecticut.

Experts say the virus often spreads when a sick person sneezes or coughs in close proximity to someone else. Doctors say everyone who is able should get a flu shot.

