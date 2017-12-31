Some southern New England New Year’s events cancelled

BOSTON (AP) — Some New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day events in southern New England have been cancelled because of frigid temperatures.

Organizers of New Year’s Eve events in Boston cancelled a 6 p.m. parade to Boston Common and a 7 p.m. fireworks show. The midnight fireworks over Boston Harbor are still on.

Planners also cancelled stage performances Monday at Copley Square.

Fireworks also were cancelled in Westport, Connecticut, on Sunday because of an icy Norwalk River.

The arctic blast also has prompted the cancellation of “polar plunge” charity events Monday in Newport and Jamestown in Rhode Island and Fall River, Massachusetts, in which participants jump into freezing waters.

The National Weather Service expects wind chills from minus 5 degrees to 20 below zero in the region Sunday night and early Monday.

