Some southern New England New Year’s events cancelled

By Published:
Frigid temperatures have canceled New Year's Eve celebrations from Boston to Westport. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — Some New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day events in southern New England have been cancelled because of frigid temperatures.

Organizers of New Year’s Eve events in Boston cancelled a 6 p.m. parade to Boston Common and a 7 p.m. fireworks show. The midnight fireworks over Boston Harbor are still on.

Planners also cancelled stage performances Monday at Copley Square.

Fireworks also were cancelled in Westport, Connecticut, on Sunday because of an icy Norwalk River.

Related Content: What to do for New Year’s Eve in Connecticut 2018

The arctic blast also has prompted the cancellation of “polar plunge” charity events Monday in Newport and Jamestown in Rhode Island and Fall River, Massachusetts, in which participants jump into freezing waters.

The National Weather Service expects wind chills from minus 5 degrees to 20 below zero in the region Sunday night and early Monday.

Related Content: Long Island Sound plunge planned, despite frigid weather

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s