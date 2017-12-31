Stamford firefighters battling working fire

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters in Stamford are battling a fire on Hazel Street Sunday night.
According to authorities crews are on scene at a working fire at 21 Hazel Street.
Officials say an extra engine was requested for the fire.
At this time there is no word if there are any injuries or what caused the fire.
No further information is available at this time.
This is a breaking news story. News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.