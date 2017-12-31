Water main break in West Hartford impacting 8 residences

By Published:

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A water main break in West Hartford is impacting eight residences Sunday night.

The Metropolitan District Commission (MDC) confirms to News 8 that there is an 8 inch water main break on Tunxis Road. They say the main shutdown shortly after 8 p.m.

The MDC says the water main break affects eight residences on Tunxis Road from Ridgewood Road and Cornell Road. They say crews will repair between 2 a.m and 4 a.m. Monday morning.

Officials are expecting repairs to take six to eight hours.

No further information is available at this time.

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates. 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s