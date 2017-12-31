Water main break in West Hartford impacting 8 residences

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A water main break in West Hartford is impacting eight residences Sunday night.

The Metropolitan District Commission (MDC) confirms to News 8 that there is an 8 inch water main break on Tunxis Road. They say the main shutdown shortly after 8 p.m.

The MDC says the water main break affects eight residences on Tunxis Road from Ridgewood Road and Cornell Road. They say crews will repair between 2 a.m and 4 a.m. Monday morning.

Officials are expecting repairs to take six to eight hours.

No further information is available at this time.

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.