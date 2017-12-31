Waterfall freezes over in Milford

Related Coverage Today’s CT Forecast

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–In case you needed proof that it’s cold out, take a look at the video above. This waterfall right near Milford City Hall is frozen over, with the exception of the water that’s still moving. Scenes like this have been playing out across Connecticut this week, as temperatures have struggled to climb out of the teens.

News 8 Meteorologist Joe Furey said temperatures have been under 20 degrees for a near-record time in Connecticut.

It does make for a beautiful sight, though.

